Where to find Rookidee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First introduced in Gen 8, the Tiny Bird Pokémon Rookidee makes an appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Do not let its size fool you, this little bird packs a punch, especially after it evolves into one of the bulkiest bird Pokémon in the game. With Corviknight no longer providing taxi services, it and its pre-evolutions are free to roam around Paldea. With plentiful spawns covering a good quarter or more of the map, trainers will not have much of an issue seeking out this small wonder. Here is how you can encounter Rookidee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Rookidee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rookidee is a fairly common spawn in the East and Southeast of Paldea. It can be found at all times of the day, at East Province (Areas One, Two and Three), South Province (Areas Three and Five), in the grass, mountain, town and rocky biomes. They can spawn solo, or in large groups, and some groups even have a Corvisquire accompanying them. Alternatively, you may also encounter them in Tera Raid battles.

Rookidee is a pure Flying-type, so it does not take damage from Ground-type moves. Its mono typing makes it weak to Ice, Electric and Rock-type moves, though be wary of oneshotting it if your Pokémon are too high-levelled. If you want to chip away at its health safely, use Bug, Grass and Fighting-type moves against it, as they are not as effective. You can also use the move False Swipe to eliminate the possibility of one-hit KOing it or landing an unlucky critical hit on it, or hit it with a Status Effect move such as Thunder Wave, Spore or Hypnosis to increase your chances of catching it. Of course, if the level gap between you and the Rookidee is vast enough, simply throwing a Pokéball at it will do as well.