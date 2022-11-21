Where to find Houndour in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the first “villains” that players will stumble into in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the packs of Houndours that will try to kill both you and your new legendary Pokémon. Though they are often portrayed as villains in most games that they appear in, there is just something about them that makes players want to catch them. Who wouldn’t want to catch a powerful Fire-type dog? Well, we sure want one on our team, and you do as well if you are reading this. So, to help you get one of the coolest looking Pokémon in the franchise’s history here is where you can find Houndour in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Houndour in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Pokédex isn’t that generous when it comes to details about Houndour’s location. On the map below, you can see that Houndour can be found either next to the Paco Path Lighthouse or in Area Four. What the Pokédex doesn’t specify is that you will likely not find Houndour on the plains of Palea. You will find them in caves.

A simple way to find Houndour in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to head to the back of the Paco Path Lighthouse, from the prologue, and jump down to the beach where you first found Koraidon or Miraidon. Go into the cave where your legendary Pokémon fought a lot of Houndour. This is the perfect place to find this Pokémon, as it can be found in this location at any point in time. It is their spawning ground.

If you have already advanced a bit in the story and the game, all you have to do to catch Houndour in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to throw a Pokéball at it. In this cave, it will most likely have level 5. Due to its very low level, you can easily capture it without hurting it beforehand.