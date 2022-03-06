Where to find Sacramental Bud in Elden Ring – and what it does

Elden Ring has all sorts of ingredients to find for your recipe, and one of the most somber is the Sacramental Bud. You can find it at a vile place called Caelid, but we go into the specifics below.

The Sacramental Bud grows in a grimly named location called the Church of the Plague. It’s southeast of the Dragonbarrow West and southwest of the Minor Erdtree in the area. You can also commonly spot it around Mt. Gelmir later on in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive in the area, you’ll see a bunch of white stalks with red berries attached. They are dimly lit in these colors during the night. They’re inside the church itself and also to the left where the graveyard stands. Thankfully, there are no enemies in this space. However, you may notice a girl who warns you to step away. She seems to be cursed with something from the Caelid area.

Back to the Sacramental Bud, however. It’s an exceedingly rare item to find, so make sure you don’t waste this precious resource. You can craft Preserving Boluses, which cures rot. That can be made from the Armorer’s Cookbook [6] that can be spotted to the left of the Siofra River Bank site of grace just around the corner. Be careful of two spirits that will fight you.