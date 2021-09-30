Where to find Saltpeter in New World

Saltpeter is a critical resource you will be using throughout your time in New World, especially if you’re planning to use the musket and need ammunition. However, you’ll want to improve on your mining skill if you’re harvesting this resource, and finding it can be a little challenging. This guide will detail the best way to locate Saltpeter in New World and where you need to go to gather more.

These are all of the locations you find Saltpeter. You’re primarily going to find them in caves, and it’s going to be on the ground.

Image via Mapgenie

You can find Saltpeter pretty frequently throughout New World. The best locations include Windsward, Monarch’s Bluffs, Cutlass Keys, Weaver’s Fen, Restless Shore, and Everfall. Because it’s a location you primarily find in caves, you’ll want to find the mountains and search for entrances you can use to enter these underground areas. You do not need a tool to harvest it.

Saltpeter does not appear the same way Iron or Silver deposits will. Because it’s on the ground, it’s going to look like a small mound of dirt with grey flecks in it. Once you bring it back with you to a settlement, you’ll want to go to a Workshop to begin crafting ammunition for your musket, and it’s a good way to improve your engineering skill.