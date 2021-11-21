Where to find Scyther in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are several Pokémon you’ll need to find while exploring Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. There are specific Pokémon that are lurking somewhere in the world, hiding from you, and they’re going to be a challenge to add to your collection. If you’re on the lookout for Scyther, you’ll need to find it in a particular location. In this guide, we’re going to share with you where you can discover Scyther in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

It’s important to note that Scyther is a Brilliant Diamond exclusive Pokémon. That means if you have a Pokémon Shining Pearl version, you will not be able to find Scyther while exploring the world. Instead, you’ll need to reach out to another player that owns the Brilliant Diamond version and trade it with them.

While looking for Scyther in the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond version, you have to find it while exploring the Grand Underground. You’ll gain access to this area once you reach Eterna City and receive the Explorer’s Kit key item. Then, you need to wait until you work your way through the story a bit and defeat the second Gym Leader. From there, Scyther should begin spawning for you in the Big Bluff Cavern, Still Water Cavern, any cave with grass, or any cave with water in it.