Where to find Scyther in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Scyther has always been one of the coolest Bug Pokémon. Making its debut in the first generation of games, Scyther has amassed enough popularity to get multiple evolutions over the years, although only one has appeared in multiple games outside of Legends: Arceus. Scyther returns again in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so you may want to add it to your party. Here is where to find and catch it.

How to catch Scyther in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Finding Scyther is relatively easy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. There is a large portion of the northwest corner of the Paldea region where it can appear. West of the Glaseado Mountain is essentially all covered in areas where the Bug Pokémon can appear. When searching for it, stay near bodies of water, especially Casseroya Lake. They won’t go over the water, but they stay near it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are early in the game and haven’t made it to the northwest portion of the map yet, we recommend finding one in the southwest around South Province (Area Four). They also appear pretty frequently in North Province (Area Two). Both of these areas have small ponds that attract Scythers to them.

When battling Scyther, keep in mind that it is a Bug and Flying-type. This makes it extra susceptible to Rock moves, but it also is weak against Electric, Fire, Flying, and Ice attacks. It can withstand Bug, Fighting, and Grass. Avoid all of these types of moves to avoid making it faint while still lowering it enough to try to catch it.

After you catch your Scyther, you can begin working towards evolving it into Scizor, the Steel evolution that is also quite popular. You will need a friend who is willing to trade with you to do this, though.