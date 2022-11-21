Where to find Skiddo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Skiddo may no longer be a rideable Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but it still is part of the Pokédex and will need to be caught to complete it fully. If you want a Skiddo on your team, it can come in handy in certain situations, and it has a decently good evolution as well. Here is where to find and catch Skiddo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Skiddo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Skiddo appears in quite a few areas in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In fact, its habitat page in the Pokédex says it appears in many parts of Paldea, and that is because the region has quite a few mountains.

You can find Skiddo in most areas of the southern two-thirds of the map. In particular, look out for hilly trails going around mountains. It will appear in these areas any time of the day, but if it is in a herd of Skiddos, they may run away at the sight of you. Try to sneak up on them and start a battle by throwing your lead Pokémon out at them with ZR.

Skiddo is a Grass-type Pokémon, so when you are in a battle with it, you can take away a big chunk of its health with Bug, Flying, Fire, Ice, and Poison attacks. It is resistant to Electric, Grass, Ground, and Water. Try to avoid using these kinds of attacks so you don’t make it faint but also get its health low enough to try to catch.

After you have a Skiddo, you can make it evolve into Gogoat by raising it to level 32. This is essentially just a bigger and stronger version of Skiddo, so it is worth doing.