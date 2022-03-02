Where to find Sellia Hideaway in Elden Ring

The Sellia Hideaway is a secret location you can find in Elden Ring. Uncovering it is not difficult, but finding it can be a challenge. The entrance to this location is protected by an illusion, meaning you won’t know it’s there unless you hit the area around it to dispel the illusion, revealing the pathway. In this guide, we’ll cover where you need to find the Sellia Hideaway in Elden Ring and show the location.

You can find the Sellia Hideaway to the northeast of Sellia, Town of Sorcery. You’ll want to head to the northwest and make your way up to the road leading to the west. However, before you make the turn to the north, stop and look for an altar with a prominent figure in front of it. Defeat the figure, and behind, you’ll see cliffs leading up to Fort Faroth. The wall is here.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To reveal the wall, all you have to do is hit it with your weapon. This could take you a few tries to find the correct location. Once you do, the rocks will disappear, and you can adventure in the tunnels. These tunnels lead to another optional boss you can try to find, and you can also locate the Crystaline ashes in this area, which grants you the ability to summon Crystalian allies during a battle. They do cost quite a bit of FP, though.