Where to find Shellos in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Both forms

While some Pokémon never really turn out to be particularly great for battles, others grow into roles that make them go-tos in certain situations. This is the case with Shellos, which starts out as a small Water Pokémon but grows into Gastrodon, a Pokémon that takes on the Ground type as well and has pretty good stats to add to your party. Here is where you can find and catch Shellos in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Shellos in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only place to find Shellos in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is on the beaches surrounding Porto Marinada. Walk around these sandy shores and you will notice a small pink or blue slug. They can appear during the day or night, and they don’t really react to seeing you in their habitat.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you initiate a battle with a Shellos, keep in mind that it is a pure Water-type Pokémon. Electric and Grass attacks will likely make it faint really quickly, so we don’t recommend attacking it with those unless you have Thunder Wave to paralyze it. It is also resistant to Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water moves. Use other moves to gradually lower its health to give you a better chance to catch it.

After you have added Shellos to your roster, you can evolve it into Gastrodon by raising it to level 30. When it does this, it adds the Ground type to the already present Water typing it had before. This has an interesting trade effect on its weaknesses, as it becomes completely immune to Electric attacks, but Grass moves become even more powerful against it. Regardless, Gastrodon has pretty good health and attacking stats, so it may be a Pokémon you look to keep on your team.