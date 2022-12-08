Where to find Komala in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are all kinds of Pokémon available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. From big, hulking monsters to cute little additions that make you happy. The latter is more likely to be the case with Komala, a koala Pokémon that is always sleeping. While it might not have much in the way of battle prowess, you will need to locate this drowsy Pokémon to fill out your Pokédex. Here is where you can find and catch Komala in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: Where to find Hippopotas in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Komala in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To find Komala in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to go to certain portions of the map and have your Koraidon or Miraidon bash into trees that it is sleeping in. If your rideable Pokémon does not have that ability yet, you will need to defeat the Stony Cliff Titan Pokémon.

While there are multiple areas where you can find Komala, the best spot to hunt for this particular Pokémon is in Tagtree Thicket, outside of the nearby Team Star Camp. Go all around this forest area looking into the branches of the painted trees, and you will eventually find it snoozing above. When it falls out of the tree, you can easily get a free turn in the battle by initiating it from behind.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get into a battle with Komala, keep in mind that it typically has pretty small defense stats, and it is a Normal Pokémon. Fighting attacks will likely make it faint, and Ghost moves do not affect it at all. Use anything else to progressively take its health down and get a better chance to catch it.

Unfortunately, Komala does not have an evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and its stats are not necessarily great, so we don’t recommend keeping it in your party. Fill out the Pokédex entry and move it to a Box.