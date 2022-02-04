Where to find Shieldon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

If you are trying to complete the Hisui Pokédex, you may have run into this problem. Where is Shieldon? Well, fossils aren’t in Legends: Arceus. At least not yet anyway. It turns out, Shieldon is hidden in a secret location and isn’t able to be found right away. Here is how you can get your hands on Shieldon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Shieldon is only able to be caught in the Coronet Highlands. This means you will need to wait until you at least reach mission 11 in the main story of the game. After you reach the Coronet Highlands, you will need to progress a bit before you fully unlock the area. Once that is done, wait for a Space-Time Distortion to appear. You will know when one appears because a message will appear on your screen.

Track down the distortion on your map and wait until it fully forms. Once inside, travel around the area to make the different Pokémon spawn. Shieldon is not guaranteed to spawn here. Shieldon is a rare spawn, so keep on the move and hope that it spawns. You may have to go through a few Space-Time Distortion events before you find one. Remember, Shieldon is weak to fighting, ground, and water-type moves.