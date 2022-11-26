Where to find Teddiursa in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First introduced to the game in the second generation, Teddiursa and its evolved form, Ursaring, are back in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Teddiursa is an adorable bear Pokémon with a moon-like pattern on its forehead, and it evolves into Ursaring at level 30. Both species are incredibly fond of honey, even the stoic Ursaring will break into a smile when eating it. In fact, Teddiursa’s Hidden Ability is Honey Gather, which gives it a chance to pick up Honey after a battle. Here is how you can find Teddiursa in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: Where to find Growlithe in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Teddiursa in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Teddiursa spawn often in the forest biomes of the South Province (Area Five) and East Province (Area One), at all times of the day. They are a common sight to see amidst the greenery, running around in small groups, or individually. As their lore mentions, they are very fond of honey, and have a low chance of holding the Honey Held Item when caught in the wild. You will also have a chance of encountering them in 2 star Tera Raids, though you will have better luck looking for an overworld spawn.

With its pure Normal typing, Teddiursa takes increased damage from Fighting-type moves and is immune to Ghost-type moves, so use that to your advantage as you attempt to catch it. For more ambitious players, you can also seek out its evolved form, Ursaring, at the North Province (Areas One and Two) instead. As the first of its evolution line, Teddiursa is fairly weak stats wise, meaning that trainers with stronger Pokémon have to be careful to avoid accidentally knocking it out, even with neutral typing and a non Same Type Attack Bonus boosted attack. False Swipe is also an option here, allowing powerful Pokémon to easily get Teddiursa to low health without the risk of knocking it out.