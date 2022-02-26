Where to find the Academy Scroll in Elden Ring

Scrolls are important items to find. Give them to your friend Sellen and she will teach you new sorceries and make you stronger. These scrolls are scattered throughout the map. Here is where you can find the Academy Scroll in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Academy Scroll, you will need to head far north on the map. Head north to where the bridge to the east of Stormveil Castle is. Once there, jump off to the lower platform that hugs the cliffs. Follow the cliffs past the groups of wolves until you come across the Church of Irith. To the northeast of the church, you will find a Site of Grace. Rest there before continuing.

Below the Site of Grace called the Lake-Facing Cliffs, you will see a group of gravestones. Be careful entering this area because there are many undead enemies here. You will see a larger gravestone in the back of the graveyard. In front of the large gravestone, you will find the Academy Scroll. Once you grab it, return it to Sellen and she will be able to teach you a few new sorceries.