Where to find the Ancestral Infant’s Head in Elden Ring

The Ancient Infant’s Head is one of the tool items that you can find that allows you to attack enemies without a conventional weapon. This skull consumes FP to exude spirit vapor that damages enemies who walk in it. Obtaining this useful tool isn’t as easy as it sounds and will take a little while. Here is where you can find the Ancestral Infant’s Head in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get your hands on this item, you are going to need to gain access to Nokron, Eternal City. This is done by defeating Radahn in Redmane Castle. To do this, you will need to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus with the Dectus Medallion then use the teleportation stone at the Impassable Greatbridge. Once all of that is done, head to the section of Mistwood near Fort Haight. After the Radahn fight, the ground in this area will be destroyed and you can take a path down into the hole to reach Nokron.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue through Nokron until you reach the area with all the Ancestral Warriors. Head up the hill to where there are two shamans overlooking some ruins on a cliff. Jump off the cliff and down into the ruins. Use Torrent to jump up the right side wall and gain access to the raised walkway. Along the walkway will be a shaman. Behind the shaman is the Infant’s Head.