Where to find the Ancient Obelisk in Queen’s Gate in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Ancient Obelisks are one of the many types of collectibles that you can find throughout the Wonderlands. This type of collectible is a challenge that makes you fight waves of enemies before finally facing off against a miniboss. Most of the minibosses pose quite a challenge if you aren’t prepared to take them on. The Queen’s Gate obelisk is one of these minibosses that you best be ready to take on. Here is where you can find the Ancient Obelisk in Queen’s Gate in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s easy to overlook Queen’s Gate after you visit it the first time. After all, once you get through the area and complete the side quests, there’s nothing that drags you back there. After you complete the Emotion of the Ocean quest, you will find that the ocean is no longer there. This also means that the ocean is no longer in Queen’s Gate. This opens up the area for a bunch of new collectibles.

Return to Queen’s Landing after the ocean disappears and make your way to the beach. Once you reach the beach, you will see that there is a new area you can explore. It’s quite small and you will be able to see the obelisk from the beach. This obelisk will have you fight a horde of goblins and trolls. The miniboss of this obelisk is Droll the Troll. He hits very hard but can easily be taken down using fire damage. If you plan on farming the boss of this obelisk, make sure to raise your Loot Luck stat beforehand.