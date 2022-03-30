Where to find the Ancient Obelisk in Tangledrift in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Ancient Obelisks are one of the many types of collectibles you can discover in the Wonderlands. Unlike the other collectibles, Ancient Obelisks make you work hard for your reward by making you complete a challenge. The challenge; survive the onslaught of enemies and defeat the mini-boss. If you manage to do this, you will get a reward. Here is where you can find the Ancient Obelisk in Tangledrift in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can find this Ancient Obelisk, you will need to unlock Tangledrift. Tangledrift isn’t one of the areas you can just go to. First, you will need to complete the Emotion of the Ocean quest to unlock the Nocean section of the Overworld. After that, find the magic bean and complete the first part of its quest to spawn a beanstalk that you can use to reach Tangledrift. You don’t need to complete the magic bean’s quest to find the Ancient Obelisk but we do suggest it since it unlocks a new boss.

Once you reach Tangledrift, follow the main path forward until you reach the area called “What’s Left of Driftwood.” This is the remnant of the town you flicked the magic bean into to grow the beanstalk. Near Driftwood is a pathway that is part of the beanstalk that you can use to reach the Ancient Obelisk. This obelisk will have you go up against a large group of wyverns, so be prepared for an aerial onslaught.