Where to find the Ancient Obelisk in Wargtooth Shallows in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Ancient Obelisks are one of the many types of collectibles that you can find in the Wonderlands. This collectible is more than just something to find — it is a challenge that makes you face off against tons of enemies. If you manage to survive, you get to fight the miniboss at the end. There are eleven of these challenges to find in total across the Wonderlands map. Here is where you can find the Ancient Obelisk in Wargtooth Shallows in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t reach Wargtooth Shallows for a little while. You come to this area after completing the Weepwild Dankness and unlocking the Nocean section of the Overworld. You will then need to clear the seaweed out from in front of the area to unlock it. Once you enter Wargtooth Shallows, finding the obelisk is pretty simple. From the beginning of the area, follow the path forward and you will notice that the path splits after reaching the fast travel location. Jump the gap ahead and stick to the left side and you will find the obelisk without any problems.

The obelisk in this area will have you fight waves of seawargs. These are the land sharks that you might have seen in Mount Craw if you traveled to that area. Make sure to bring a fire weapon to help deal with all the enemies. The miniboss of this obelisk is the Great Wight. After you defeat the miniboss, you will have completed the challenge. You can come back later to farm this miniboss by traveling to the Recent Beach fast travel point.