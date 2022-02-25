Where to find the Ash of War: Storm Wall in Elden Ring

Ashes of War change how your weapon or shield functions and allow you to use special maneuvers with them. They are important to get an edge on the enemies across the world. The Ash of War called Storm Wall allows you to summon a wall of wind to protect yourself. Here is where you can find the Ash of War: Storm Wall in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Far to the north of Limgrave, you can find a destroyed bridge. This is where you will find the item you are looking for. To get here, follow the road to the Stormgate. From there, continue north past the Stormhill Shack. Instead of going to Stormveil Castle, head north to reach the destroyed bridge. Go to the end of the bridge and jump off to the left side. You will see a platform you can jump down to with an enemy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump down and kill the enemy to receive the Ash of War. Be careful, it will run away and if you don’t kill it fast enough, it will disappear. To use Storm Wall, equip it on a shield. It will act like a parry except it will spawn a wall of wind as well. This wall of wind can knock projectiles out of the air.