Where to find the Ash of War: Vow of the Indomitable in Elden Ring

There are multiple Ashes of War for you to find and add to your weaponry in Elden Ring. The more you have, the more versatile and unique you can make your equipment in the game, further making your character reflect your playstyle. If you’re on the hunt for the Ash of War: Vow of the Indomitable, you’ll need to head to a specific location. This guide details where you need to go to find the Ash of War: Vow of the Indomitable in Elden Ring.

On the southwest side of the map, you can find this in the Liurnia region of the Lands Between. You’ll want to make your way over to the Folly on the Lake site of grace, but don’t go towards the site of grace at the Village of the Albinaurics. Instead, you want to the southeast of the Folly on the Lake site of grace.

You’ll find it on a small island surrounded by large crabs. However, if you have your horse Torrent with you, you can avoid these pretty easily, along with the poison that comes with walking around this area. Make sure to get off your horse before getting into range, and then take care of the Scarab. Once it’s gone, you’ll receive the Ash of War: Vow of the Indomitable. You can place it on any of your shields.