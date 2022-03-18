Where to find the Banished Knight Oleg spirit summon in Elden Ring

Banished Knight Oleg is one of the more powerful spirit summonses you can obtain early on in your journey. He is great at attracting enemy attention and attacks relentlessly even when surrounded by enemies. He is definitely a worthy summon to rely on. Here is where you can find the Banished Knight Olen spirit summon in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have the skill, you can grab this spirit summon almost immediately when you start a new game. This is because you obtain this spirit summon from the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave dungeon next to the first Site of Grace you come across. You will need to grab two Stonesword Keys before you can access this dungeon. To reach the spirit summon, you will need to traverse the dungeon and defeat the Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss at the end.

To reach the end of the dungeon, you will need to use the alcoves in the walls to avoid getting hit by a chariot that goes up and down the ramps. You can easily get through the dungeon quickly by getting to the third alcove on the right side of the first ramp. Wait for the chariot to go up the ramp and then jump down onto the second ramp below. You will have enough time to run down the second ramp before the chariot can reach you. When the path splits, take the left path and it will lead to the boss. You can easily beat the boss if you stick near it and get used to its patterns. It only has a few attacks that can hit you. If you feel like you can’t beat the boss right away, come back later.