Where to find the Black Whetblade in Elden Ring

The Black Whetblade allows you to create Ashes of War using occult-type ashes in Elden Ring, further enhancing and modifying your weapon. This one will take quite a bit of time to locate, but it will assist you in creating some of the more devastating weapons in the game. In this guide, we’ll detail where you need to go to find the Black Whetblade in Elden Ring.

The Black Whetstone will be in Nokron, the Eternal City. You can visit this area to find the Black Whetstone by defeating Starscouraged Radagan, the Demigod in Redmane Castle. After defeating him, you’ll need to make your way to the southwest part of the Mistwoods in Limgrave. There, you’ll find the star that fell after your battle with Radagan, and you can now access Nokron.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Visit the depths of Nokron, and continue until you have fought against the Mimic Tear. After defeating it, and resting at the site of grace, proceed down the collapsed bridge and take a left. There will be multiple enemies you can choose to fight or bypass, and to the left of the singing woman will be another site of grace called Ancestral Woods.

Now, things will be tricky here, and you have to do some platforming. You want to jump across the ruined building and then continue forward, jumping again to the next building. This will be the Night’s Sacred Ground area. From here, take a right, and then a left, where you’ll need to make another jump, and then you need to jump again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, you’re on a mostly straight path. You need to make two more jumps to the two Silver Tear enemies and then take a left. After that, you’ll have to jump down onto a partially ruined gate and make your way across the other building. There, the Black Whetblade will be on a corpse to the left of you.