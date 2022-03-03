The Blessed Dew Talisman is an item you can choose to equip your character in Elden Ring. It’s a problematic Talisman to find but well worth it if you’re willing to step up to the challenge. While the location you’ll be visiting is close to the end of the game, you can reach it pretty early. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Blessed Dew Talisman in Elden Ring,

You’ll need to make your way south to the Weeping Peninsula and then, from there, head to the southwest part of the map to a location known as the Tower of Return. There will be several guards protecting this location, and you can choose to eliminate them or not. Your goal is to reach the top of the tower and unlock the chest. Upon using the chest, you will teleport to a new location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The location you’ll be going to is Leyndell, Royal Capital, which you usually wouldn’t reach unless you went directly through the Atlus Plateau. All you need to do is proceed forward and make your past the massive golem. You can choose to fight it or go directly for the chest on the right side. If you’re a lower level, we highly recommend focusing entirely on grabbing the chest and then disengaging with the golem. The Talisman will be inside the chest.