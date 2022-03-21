Where to find the Bull-Goat’s Talisman in Elden Ring

Great Horned Tragoth is the new Havel. He has a monstrous amount of poise to keep him standing through any hit. Good luck toppling him even with the mightiest of greatswords. Perhaps you too would like to have the poise of the Bull-Goat. That is where the Bull-Goat’s Talisman comes in. This talisman increases your poise by 33.3% If that sounds appealing to you then this is where you can find the Bull-Goat’s Talisman in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this talisman, you will need to travel to the Caelid region. Caelid is the region to the east of Limgrave and the Mistwood. You will know when you reach the Caelid region because the ground will turn a reddish color. We recommend waiting to come to this area until you have leveled up a bit since there is a jump in difficulty. The area you are going to is Dragonbarrow Cave on the northeastern side of Caelid. This cave is down the hill from the Minor Erdtree in the area.

Once you reach the cave, travel into the cave and stop when you see the Runebear. You do not need to fight the Runebear, but grabbing the talisman will most likely anger it. You can easily defeat the Runebear with ranged attacks from spells or a bow if you do not want to engage in melee combat. Across from where you enter the Runebear’s room, you will see another smaller chamber. The talisman is on a corpse in the area.