where-to-find-the-cage-key-on-ambrose-island-in-hitman-3

There are many hidden stories to uncover on Ambrose Island in Hitman 3, but none of them is more mysterious than the one the cage key leads to. This item is linked to the best Assassination in this location and one you’ll struggle to work out without a little help. That’s why we’ve put together this guide for where to find the cage key, allowing you to get on the right track.

Where to find the cage key on Ambrose Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find the cage key in Akka’s office on Ambrose Island. This is in the well-guarded area at the back of the pirate shanty town, just next to the stilt village. You’ll need to get a pirate disguise to find your way up to the office or be incredibly stealthy. The key itself is underneath a note on Akka’s desk. See below for a map reference for the exact location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What is the cage key used for on Ambrose Island?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The cage key is used to open a cage with two prisoners inside. The cage is almost directly beneath Akka’s office in the same location you find the key. Inside the cage are two NPCs linked to the best activities on Ambrose Island. One is an old friend of Agent 47’s, Agent Smith, who will make his way off the island if you release him. He’ll then hint at the Assassination challenge you can complete using the cage he was held in. Although all the Assassinations on this island are pretty great. See below for a map reference for the cage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second NPC in the cage is a prisoner with a bag over their head. They’ve left notes around Ambrose Island, and you’ll need to collect them all to uncover their identity and help them. If you don’t, the pirates outside will just grab them and bring them back to the cage you found them in.