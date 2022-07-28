how-to-complete-destructive-neutralization-on-ambrose-island-in-hitman-3

Destructive Neutralization is one of the Feats on Ambrose Island in Hitman 3 that you may end up completing without ever thinking about it. However, due to the open nature of this location and the way you can kill its targets and complete its objective, you may never tick this Feat off of the list until you look into it. This guide explains how to complete Destructive Neutralization, so you can rest assured that you’ve nailed this challenge.

How to complete Destructive Neutralization

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are multiple ways to complete Destructive Neutralization, but the best one we’ve found allows you to destroy the satellite control unit without going into the well-guarded area it’s housed in. To do this, you’re going to need a few things. Chief among them is a military disguise, so find the most isolated soldier you can, subdue them, and take their clothes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, you need a screwdriver. There are a few of these dotted around Ambrose Island, so just pick one up when you come across it. See above for a map reference for a screwdriver that’s on a toolbox close to the stilt village.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second item you’ll need is a molotov cocktail, though any explosive will work just as well. You can pick a Molotov cocktail up easily on Ambrose Island from the location shown on the map above. Keep an eye out for NPCs when you pick the item up because it’s considered an illegal action.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, when you’ve acquired those items, head to the location marked on the map above. It’s a point in the ruins just outside the pirate shanty town where you’ll find a vent in the wall. Use the screwdriver to loosen the vent, and then dump the molotov cocktail down it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The molotov cocktail will land on the computer below and blow it up. This will complete the Destructive Neutralization Feat, and you can get on with killing the targets or leaving the island without anyone knowing what you did.