Where to find the Cerulean Tear Scarab in Elden Ring

The Cerulean Tear Scarab is one of the more interesting armor pieces you can find. It offers no physical protection whatsoever. Instead, it boosts your Cerulean Flask so that it gives you more FP whenever you drink from it. It’s a decent tradeoff for those who use a lot of sorceries. Here is where you can find the Cerulean Tear Scarab in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find this headpiece, you will need to make your way to the Caelid region. In the center of the region is the town called Sellia, Town of Sorcery. You can make your way here quickly by going to the Dragon-Burnt Ruins in Limgrave and using the teleportation chest. If not, you can still reach this location rather quickly by going to the center of Caelid.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The town of Sellia is interesting and is guarded by multiple sorcerers so keep an eye out for projectiles. You will want to head up the staircase in the back of the town where the small tree with the Golden Seed is. From here, use Torrent to jump across the rooftops. To the right of the staircase is the rooftop that has the Cerulean Tear Scarab on it.