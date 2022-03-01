Where to find the Claw Talisman in Elden Ring

There are many talismans you can find in Elden Ring, and while some are fairly easy to pick up, others like the Claw Talisman are the opposite. Here’s where to find the Claw Talisman and how to traverse the castle to get to it.

Stormveil Castle is home to many secrets in Elden Ring, and you can miss the Claw Talisman just like that. After beating Margit: The Fell Omen and making your way up to the Rampart Tower site of grace, go up the stairs that are located behind the fast travel location. The steps may look rickety but keep going up to the top. You’ll find two enemies; one with a bow and arrow to the left and a shielded warrior on the right. Take them both out and move on to the right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In that hallway, go right once more and follow it down until you see an opening on the left. If you have a bow and arrow, take out the opponent on the left that is standing on a wooden platform. Now, he won’t wake his friends up. As you maneuver around the square space, make sure you take out every sleeping enemy on the ground before they ambush you.

Now that all of your threats are taken out, look at the stone wall to the right and try to find some broken-up bricks. Now, carefully jump on the wall’s top, and you’ll find a wooden platform in front of you. This is a hard area, so make sure you time your jump perfectly to the roof on the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, follow the wooden section down until you see a narrow stretch of the wall underneath. Jump down to the section seen in the picture below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Work your way around the corner and drop down to the large roof to the left. But beware. You’ll now be facing against a Stormhawk that can breathe fire. Keep a far-off distance and strike when an opening arrives. After taking this pest out, turn left to a blue roof. You’ll see some broken pillars on the right. Jump on top and go to the edge of the building.

Go around two corners and jump to a platform that has a tower at the back. Be prepared for an ambush though; three are on the left and one is sleeping on the right. After the battle, go up the ladder on the big tower. You’ll find the Claw Talisman at the top grasped by a fallen soldier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you obtain the Claw Talisman, you can equip it in your “Equipment” menu to enhance your jump attacks. Its weight is a mere 0.7 for your equip load.