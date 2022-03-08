Where to find the Crimson Amber Medallion +1 in Elden Ring

The Crimson Amber Medallion is one of the items that you can choose as a starting gift when you create your character. If you want to forgo getting that item, you can always pick up the upgraded version of it later in the game. The upgraded version of the medallion raises your maximum health by a great amount which is useful for any tarnished fellow. Here is where you can find the Crimson Amber Medallion +1 in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain the medallion, you will first need to make your way up to the Altus Plateau and reach Volcano Manor. This area is able to be reached by accessing the Grand Lift of Dectus or by taking the multiple mountainous dungeons from Liurnia. After that, you will need to travel around the outskirts of the region to reach the manor.

When you arrive at the manor, talk to the NPC in the area to get the key to open the doors. Head down the hallway and access the first room on the right. Attack the back right wall to reveal an illusory wall. Follow the newly opened pathway outside. Once outside, hollow the road down the hill until you reach an imp statue. Using a Stonesword Key on the imp statue will allow you to open the door behind it. Open the door and you will find one of the mobile iron maiden enemies on the other side. You can ignore this enemy and run up the stairs behind it. Follow the pathway and you will find the medallion upstairs.