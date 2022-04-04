Where to find the Datacard in Federal District in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are 19 Datacards for you to find throughout the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You can find them on many of the planets of the galaxy, hidden somewhere in the world. For those searching for the Datacard in the Federal District on Courscant, you’ll have to do some digging to find it. In this guide, we share where to find to the Datacard in Federal District in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You’ll want to explore Coruscant in the Galaxy Free Play mode, which you can unlock after completing one of the Star Wars Episodes. After doing this, you can visit Galaxy Free Play mode at any time. When you’re ready, head over to Coruscant’s Federal District, and make your way to the northwest part of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After making your way over there, proceed to the locked building, and go to the left. There will be a grate blocking your path. You need to stand on the grate and it will automatically break, dropping you down to the lower part of the location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once down there, follow the pathway to the far back, and you’ll find your way to the Datacard. A shield will be blocking the Datacard. You’ll need to have both of your characters standing on the buttons connecting to the shield to lower it. After the shield has fallen, you can walk a character over to grab the card, and you’ll add it to your collection.