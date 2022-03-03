Are you a spellcaster that happens to love spears? You’re in luck. The Death Ritual Spear is a spear that scaled with both Dexterity and Intelligence, making it an excellent choice for players who want to spice up their magic missiles with a little bit of pointy-stick poking. However, the trek to get this spear is a little bit of a doozy — here’s where to find the Death Ritual Spear in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need access to the Mountaintops of the Giants, which means you need to defeat Morgott the Omen King to open the way. The Death Ritual Spear is at the end of a very long trek filled with Cuckoo Soldiers, Skeleton Soldiers, and a bizarre giant arcane skeleton that you cannot kill — only avoid. If you see a purple bony hand reach out of the ground to snatch you up, you’re in the right place.

At the end of this long, windy trail is a boss — the Death Rite Bird. This boss is extremely difficult to beat, due to its disjointed body and awkward camera controls. We have a full guide on how to beat this boss here, but in short: strike the head. That’s the bosses weak point, and you will have a much easier time breaking it’s stance for a critical hit. Once the boss is down, you will receive the Death Ritual Spear as your reward.