Where to find the Deathbed Dress in Elden Ring

The Deathbed Dress is an interesting item that you can find in the Lands Between. This dress doesn’t belong to any armor set and is reminiscent of Fia. Of course, this dress does have its benefits. Whenever you are wearing this dress, you automatically heal nearby allies by giving them a slight health regen buff. This is great if you are playing in a group. Here is where you can find the Deathbed Dress in Elden Ring.

The Deathbed Dress is found pretty late into the game. You can’t retrieve it until you reach Leyndell, Capital City. To get into the capital, you will first need to collect two Great Runes from the previous areas in the game. There are four you can collect; Radahn, Godrick, Rykard, and Rennala. Each one of these bosses has a Great Rune that will count toward opening the gate at the capital. Once you have two of them, defeat the Draconic Tree Sentinel boss guarding the gate, and you will be allowed in.

After getting into the capital, follow the standard path or use the rooftops to get down to the main road that goes through the center. Follow the road until you reach the spot where the Erdtree Avatar spawns. To your right will be an archway that leads to the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace. From there, continue down the stairs and, instead of going forward to face the Leyndell Knights, jump over to the railing to your left to the darker area down below. Now jump the crumbling walls to the east to reach the Lower Capital Church Site of Grace. On the bed inside the church is where you will find the Deathbed Dress.