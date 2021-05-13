Where to find the deed for Ardmel Trade Post in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Sweetening the Pot

There are several Trade Posts for you to unlock in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla while playing the Wrath of the Druids DLC. These outposts are important to collect several exotic resources you’ll need to acquire Dublin Renown, turning the city into a massive port for trade and garnering more prestige. The Ardmel Trade Post is one of these important locations, and you can find it closer to the northern portion of Ireland.

How to find and clear the Ardmel Trade Post

You can find the Ardmel Trade Post in the northwest section of the Ulster region. It’s right at the top of a hill, full of bandits. You need to clear out these enemies before proceeding further in the Sweetening the Pot quest, which you receive upon approaching the location. There are several stronger named enemies at this location, so make sure to arrive with a few rations in reserve.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve cleared Ardmel, you’ll need to find a note leading you to the location of the deed. You’ll be able to find that note right outside the outpost on the top of a wooden stool, alongside a red tent. When you read the note, you’ll learn that the bandies were chased to Gobbins Beach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find the deed for the Ardmel Trade Post

The Gobbins Beach is to the east of Ardmel. It’s not too far away. When you arrive at the coast, look to the north beach, and there will be a small abandoned camp. The deed is inside the locked cage, still on a prisoner.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will have to unlock the prisoner’s door, and the only way to do that is to find the key. It’s washed away into the ocean, but it’s not too far away. If you use Odin’s Vision, it should highlight for you not too far away from the deed. Dive into the ocean to grab it, return to the cage to unlock it, and make your way back to Ardmel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlocking Ardmel Trade Post gives you access to honey and ale, Delicacies you can trade to Azar for Dublin Renown, weapons, and armor.