The many key items you’ll find in Elden Ring are hidden all over the game. How you go about unlocking them is almost as mysterious of what you’re going to use it on. One of the key items you’ll want to locate is called the Discarded Palace Key. You’ll need it to unlock a particular chest in the Raya Lucaria Grand Library. This guide will cover where to find the Discarded Palace Key in Elden Ring.

The only way to receive is to work through Ranni’s quest. You can do this by beginning Ranni’s tower in Three Sisters. After that, you’ll need to work with Seluvis to deliver his potion to Nepheli, Blaidd will be looking for Nokron, you’ll need to defeat Starscouraged Radagan, you have to explore Nokron to find the Fingerslayer blade, and after giving that the Ranni, you’ll then have to find her doll at Ainsel River Main. Once you’ve done all of that, the last thing to do is to fight a Baleful Shadow to the south of Nokstella, Eternal City, and complete it.

After defeating the Baleful Shadow, the Ranni Doll comments about your bravery and will thank you for your service. You’ll automatically receive the key shortly after finishing the quest, and you’ll be able to take it to Raya Lucaria Grand Library to unlock the chest.