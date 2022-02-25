Where to find the Dragon Communion Seal in Elden Ring

The Dragon Communion spells are powerful spells you obtain through the Dragon Communion Ritual. These spells consist of Dragonfire, Dragonclaw, and Dragonmaw. Each of these spells is worthy of any magic user, but there is a way to make them better, the Dragon Communion Seal. Here is how you obtain the Dragon Communion Seal in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Dragon Communion Seal sits in the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave dungeon, but getting it is no easy task. You will need to kill a specific enemy deep within the dungeon. The dungeon can be found at the first Site of Grace you come across before entering Limgrave. You will see a fog door with a gargoyle statue next to it. Use a Swordstone Key on the gargoyle statue to open the way to the dungeon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go down the ladder and run through the poison, making a right at the end of the hall. Stop and wait for the chariot to come up and turn around. After the chariot turns around, run to one of the alcoves along the right wall. Maneuver your way down the slope, ducking into alcoves until you reach the third one. Be sure to dispatch the enemies in the area as well. In the third alcove, jump down to the platform below and run down the slope to the bottom.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The path will split. Take the path on the right that leads back uphill. Keep ducking into alcoves along the way until you reach the top. At the top, you will find a phantom enemy who is much harder to kill than the others throughout the dungeon. You can easily defeat him by luring him into the path of the chariot. The enemy will drop the Dragon Communion Seal upon death.