Where to find the Dragon Cult Prayerbook in Elden Ring

You’ll find numerous items throughout Elden Ring that have various uses in the game. You may find them at unique locations, or you could loot them off of enemies you encounter while exploring the world. The Dragon Cult Prayerbook is one of these items. It’s a key item you can pick up if you fight the right enemy, but locating them can be challenging. This is where you need to find the Dragon Culy Prayerbook in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to fight a knight in bright gold armor with a lightning sword. You’ll find them wandering around to the south of the Artist’s Shack, next to the Carian Study Hall. We found the individual walking around in the early morning. So we proceeded south and found them walking around. They were not a mini-boss and held no name. They were simply a formidable knight who used lightning sword strikes.

We fought him on horseback and outmaneuvered him to make our battle easier. However, once he was downed, he only had the Dragon Cult Prayerbook on him at the time. This key item can be given to two NPCs, Brother Corhyn or Miriel, the Paster of Vows. Brother Corhyn is at the Roundtable Hold, whereas Miriel, the Past of Vows, is at the Church of Vows.