Where to find the Duelist’s Furled Finger and what it does in Elden Ring

Cooperation is a big part of the Souls experience. Players working together to defeat bosses and progress through areas is something that everyone can enjoy. Alongside that jolly cooperation is invading. Players who are just looking to mess you up and halt your progress (and get some of your hard-earned Runes). To duel another player, you will need a special item. Here is how you get the Duelist’s Furled Finger in Elden Ring.

Duelist’s Furled Finger location

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the Duelist’s Furled Finger on the Northeast edge of Limgrave. Use the map above for reference if needed. One of the easiest routes to take from where you first emerge from the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave is to head northeast to the Stormgate. Follow the road northwest and head east when you reach the Stormhill Shack. After following the road, head north after reaching the Warmaster’s Shack. You will find the item in front of the large arena-style building.

When you reach the area with the Duelist’s Furled Finger, you will need to battle an NPC invader. Recusant Henricus will appear in front of the arena door. You can easily dispatch of him by luring him over to the cliffs to the west and either knocking him off or making him jump off.

How to use the Duelist’s Furled Finger

Screenshot by Gamepur

Right off the bat, you will notice that the Duelist’s Furled Finger glows red instead of yellow. This is to show that it is for invasion purposes. Go into your inventory and select the Furled Finger. Select use to place a red summon sign down in the world wherever they are allowed. A player in another world who sees your summon sign can summon you in to your world as an enemy. This will allow you two to duel.