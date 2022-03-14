Where to find the Erdtree Heal incantation in Elden Ring

Some of Elden Ring’s spells can be quite helpful when it comes to staying alive. One of these spells is the Erdtree Heal incantation, which creates an AOE healing field that replenishes not just your HP, but also any nearby ally’s. If you’re playing in cooperative multiplayer, it can be a valuable tool for survival; here’s where to find it.

You won’t be able to get the incantation until you’re near the end of the game. You’ll have to ignite the Forge of the Giants, and then defeat Maliketh, the Black Blade, in Crumbling Farum Azula. Once you defeat him, you’ll arrive in Leyndell, which is now in ruin, and referred to as the Capital of Ash. You’ll find the Erdtree Heal incantation in the Queen’s Bedchamber, which is a room you’ll discover towards the end of the level, right before the boss fight against Godfrey. It should be present by the bed, in the same spot where you previously found the Blessing of the Erdtree on your first visit to Leyndell, Royal Capital.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re planning on tackling the game’s final bosses in co-op mode, you might want to ensure one of your party members has this equipped in case you all need healing at the same time. This AOE healing technique only takes up one memory slot, but requires a whopping 42 Faith to use, so make sure your faith is leveled up enough if you want to play healer. It also costs 65 FP per use, so be sure you have some FP flasks on hand as well.