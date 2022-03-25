Where to find the final Mool Ah Shrine Piece in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Bach Stahb wants to repair a nearby shrine. He seems a little odd but that shouldn’t deter you from wanting to get the reward. Help him gather up the Shrine Pieces so that you can get that sweet sweet moolah. The reward for finding all the Shrine Pieces for Moolah Ah is a 10% increase to your gold gains. That’s a pretty awesome reward if you ask us. Here is where you can find the final Mool Ah Shrine Piece in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Shrine Pieces are found throughout the overworld. If you find all of the Shrine Pieces for a shrine, you get a reward. Simple explanation. Of course, finding the Shrine Pieces isn’t the easiest task. After you complete Bach Stahb’s quest, you still have one more Shrine piece to discover that isn’t going to be marked on your map. It’s time to start exploring.

Finding the last Shrine Piece is pretty simple. After all, this is the first shrine you come across. To the left of the Mool Ah Shrine, you will see a mine that you can interact with. Interact with the mine to start an encounter. This requires you to kill a bunch of enemies to clear it. You will have a progress bar where the objective is to keep track of how many kills you need. Once you are done in the mines, you will exit the other side. Be sure to knock over the bottle cap nearby so you don’t have to do the encounter again. You will find the Shrine Piece nearby next to some tall grass. Be careful, you might get a Random Encounter.