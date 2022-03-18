Where to find the Finger Maiden armor set in Elden Ring

Are you devoted to the way of the Two Fingers? Why not show how devoted your character truly is by dressing them up as a Finger Maiden. Give up on being Tarnished and instead live your life serving the others who wish to become Elden Lord. We know that isn’t going to happen, but if you need a new armor with good fire resistance, the Finger Maiden set might just be for you. Here is where you can find the Finger Maiden armor set in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this armor set, you first need to make your way to Liurnia. This is the region to the north of Limgrave and can be reached in two ways. First, you can go through Stormveil Castle and defeat Godrick. This will let you out directly behind the castle. The second way is to travel across the broken bridge to the east of Stormveil Castle and then travel along the cliffs around the castle’s base.

Once you are in Liurnia, make your way north to where the bridge connects to the northern section of the lake area. Once there, follow the cliffs to the east of the bridge to go up into the hills. As you go up, you will see the bright light from the Flame-Frenzy Tower. This will cause madness if you aren’t careful. Only travel when the light is inactive or you have cover. Make your way through the Frenzied Flame Village and then head north up the hill. This will lead you to the Church of Inhibition. You can find the armor set inside. Be careful, Vyke will invade you when you reach this area.