Where to find the Fingerslayer Blade in Nokron in Elden Ring

The Fingerslayer Blade is what you need to find in Nokron, the Eternal City in Elden Ring. You’ll need to find it to complete Ranni’s quest, and its exact location can be a little confusing. Once you know where to look, getting to that point can be a little complicated. In this guide, we’ll cover where you need to go to find the Fingerslayer Blade in Nokron in Elden Ring.

Before you do this, make sure you’re battle against Starscouraged Radagan at Redmane Castle. Following the fight, a star will fall to the ground, and you’ll be able to explore the location, leading to Nokron, the Eternal City.

Once inside the city, you’ll then have to navigate through the location, battling various skeletons along the way. Follow the path straight ahead. First, you’ll have to battle against a Mimic Tear, a copy of yourself. From there, take a left, and go along the destroyed bridge until you can take a left, and then take another left from the singing woman, and you’ll find a site of grace called Ancestral Woods.

Now, things are a bit tricky. You’ll need to do a bit of platforming through the broken ruins to make your way through them. You’ll see other Mimic Tears along the way. Eventually, you’ll reach a room with several priests and a large ball that will attack you when you enter the room. Head outside, and you’ll see multiple Mimic Tears crawling on the ground. Go the direction they’re moving, and inside the building will be a chest with the Fingerslayer Blade inside. Now, return to Ranni to present it to her.