Where to find the Fire’s Deadly Sin incantation in Elden Ring

The Fire’s Deadly Sin incantation is a great spell for anyone who wants to add extra fire damage to their attacks. This incantation bathes you in fire and slowly chips away at your health while damaging any nearby enemy. You can also use this incantation in combination with the Seppuku weapon art to deal massive bleed damage to anyone foolish enough to cross your path. Here is where you can find the Fire’s Deadly Sin incantation in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this incantation, you first need to get your hands on the Flightless Bird painting. This can be found on the first floor of the Fortified Manor in the capital city. When you reach the city, follow the main road through and follow the pathway on the side to reach the dragon’s wing. Climb the wing and get to the other side of the wall where you can enter the manor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After retrieving the painting, you will be able to grab the incantation. The painting will guide you to Dominula, Windmill Village. This village is located in the northern part of Altus Plateau. You can easily get there by traveling northwest from the eastern gate of the city. Once there, make your way up through the village. There is a boss fight here against the Godskin Apostle. You do not need to defeat the boss to obtain the incantation. When you reach the top of the village, travel south and go to the cliffside. You will find a spirit painter who will drop the incantation for you.