Where to find the Fist Plate in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

If you want to be the greatest trainer in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you’ll need to gain the right items to boost your team’s attacks. The Fist Plate can help your Fighting-type pocket monsters in battle drastically.

The Fist Plate can be found on Route 215, which is east of Veilstone City on the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep following the path from the east of Route 215 until you see two wooden bridges. The martial artist should be on your top right with an item ready to grab next to him. Cross the tall grass and on the right, you’ll see a tree ready to be chopped down. Using your Poketch, use the hidden move Cut to clear the way. Go right and then you’ll find the Fist Plate after battling the martial artist who stands in your way.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Fist Plate is exceptionally useful to anyone using a Fighting-type Pokémon in their party, but the item has to be held. To do that, press Y and go to “Bag.” Now, scroll right to the “Other Items Pocket.” You should see the Fist Plate listed. Press A on the item and select “Give To A Pokémon.” Now, your battle-ready monster is even more powerful.