Where to find TM 93 Cut in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You’ll be picking multiple TMs during your adventure in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You’ll need to learn a notable TM is Cut, which many Pokémon players may recognize as the HM that you needed to remove trees from your path. Here’s where you need to go to find TM 93 Cut in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll naturally go through TM 93 by progressing through the story and arriving in Eterna City. When you reach this location, all you have to do is proceed to the path above the PokéCenter, and you’ll be stopped by a stranger. While speaking with you, the stranger will hand you TM 93, and it’ll turn out to be Cut. Unfortunately, you won’t use the HM on any of the trees yet, until you complete the second Gym and beat its leader, Gardenia.

After you’ve defeated Gardenia, all you have to do is approach any of the trees that you can slice down and proceed through the pass. Unfortunately, you’ll find several of them blocking your path, especially in Eterna Forest. Thankfully, in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you do not need to teach TM 93 to any of your Pokémon. You’ll instead remember it on your Pokétch, and other wild Pokémon around you will remove the obstacles.