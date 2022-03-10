Where to find the Flowing Curved Sword in Elden Ring

The FLowing Curved Sword is one of the better curved swords that you can find in the Lands Between. It is great for magic users and offers great damage for those who are sticking with a mage-style build. Unfortunately, this weapon is only available in a later area in the game and will take a while to reach. Here is where you can find the Flowing Curved Sword in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this weapon, you will first need to make your way to the hidden part of the Mountaintops of the Giants that connects to the Haligtree. To get here, you will first need to defeat Morgott in the capital city and then use the Grand Lift of Rold to reach the Mountaintops of the Giants. Afterward, you will need to get your hands on the two Haligtree Secret Medallions. The medallions can be found in the following areas.

Haligtree Secret Medallion (Left) – Defeat Commander Niall in Castle Sol. Head up to the roof of the tower to retrieve the medallion.

Haligtree Secret Medallion (Right) – Obtained from Albus in the Village of the Albinaurics in Liurnia. He is camoflaged as a pot. Destroy the pot and talk to him to obtain the medallionl.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With both pieces of the medallion on hand, take the Grand Lift of Rold down to the Consecrated Snowfield. Follow the path north after you leave the dungeon and you will come across a caravan. Defeat one of the ogres pulling the caravan to make it stop and open the chest in the back to retrieve the weapon.