Where to find the Graven-School Talisman in Elden Ring

Sorceries are powerful forms of magic. Of course, you can always make them better. The Graven-School Talisman is used for just that. This talisman increases the potency of all your sorceries, which means you will be doing much more damage. In some cases, this can be extremely worthwhile. Here is where you can find the Graven-School Talisman in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this talisman, you first need to get inside Raya Lucaria Academy. This is done by retrieving the Academy Glintstone Key from behind the dragon in the water nearby the academy. Once you obtain this key, you will be able to enter the gate to the academy. When you get inside, make your way to the Debate Parlor Site of Grace or the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace.

Near the entrance to the Debate Parlor where you fight the Red Wolf of Radagon, you will find a bookshelf with no books on it. Attack the bookshelf to make it disappear and reveal a tunnel. Follow the pathway to a room with a chest. On the left side of the room is a ladder. Climb up the ladder and jump over the railing up above with the broken floor behind it. Fall through the broken floor and then fall through the square hole to land in the room with the talisman.