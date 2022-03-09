Where to find the Great Omenkiller Cleaver in Elden Ring

It can be hard to find the perfect weapon for your strength build. Few weapons give off the throw caution to the wind vibe that some people might be looking for. If you want to swing your weapon with wild abandon then look no further than the Great Omenkiller Cleaver. This greataxe offers moderate bleed damage and boasts the Wild Strikes weapon art that allows you to swing your weapon in a crazy fashion for as long as you want. Here is where you can find the Great Omenkiller Cleaver in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find this weapon, you will first need to travel to Volcano Manor. This is one of the few areas in the game where you aren’t allowed to swing your weapon. To get there, you need to either travel through the mountainous dungeons from Liurnia or take the Grand Lift of Dectus to reach the Altus Plateau and Mt. Gelmir. Head to the northwestern section of the area to find a rather active volcano where the manor is.

Talk to the NPC in the manor to get the key for the doors. Walk down the hallway and enter the first room on the right. Attempt to attack the back right wall of the room and an illusory wall will disappear. Follow this pathway to reach the outside town area of the manor. From there, follow the pathway in town until you reach a circular platform where an imp statue is. Go down the steps and through the gate to find an Omenkiller. Defeat it to obtain the Great Omenkiller Cleaver.