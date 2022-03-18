Where to find the Greatblade Phalanx sorcery in Elden Ring

Elden Ring’s various sorceries can be quite useful when it comes to ranged combat. This rings especially true for the Greatblade Phalanx spell. This sorcery lets you summon a wave of magic greatswords that float above you, before automatically flying towards any nearby enemies. It’s a good weapon for spacing that can come in handy whether you’re struggling with a boss, or fighting in the game’s competitive multiplayer. You can find this sorcery inside Cuckoo’s Evergaol, which is located in the western part of Liurnia.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll have to defeat the boss inside the Evergaol, Carian Knight Bols, in order to obtain the sorcery. Thankfully, Bols isn’t too rough of an opponent. Not only is he identical to the hulking Troll Knights in his appearance, but his moveset is almost the exact same as well. The biggest thing to watch out for with him is his Greatblade Phalanx move, which you can dodge by rolling as the magical blades come towards you.

Your main strategy should be to go for his legs. Most of his melee attacks can be avoided by rolling under him, so try to stay under/behind him. If he tries stomping on you, roll away from him, and then move back under him immediately after he’s finished his attack. If you keep chopping away at his ankles, you should eventually stagger him, affording you a chance to get a few free hits in. Once you’ve defeated him, you’ll automatically obtain the Greatblade Phalanx sorcery.