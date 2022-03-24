Where to find the Greatshield Soldier Ashes in Elden Ring

The Greatshield Soldiers are a great defensive summon that you can find in the Lands Between. This summon consists of five tiny creatures found in Nokron, Eternal City that all carry greatshields. Don’t think that all these spirits can do is defend. They can also attack by bashing enemies with their shields and throwing pots that cause frost damage. Here is where you can find the Greatshield Soldier Ashes in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain these spirit ashes, you will need to make your way to Nokron, Eternal City. To reach Nokron, you will need to defeat Starcourge Radahn. Start off by collecting the two halves of the Dectus Medallion. These can be found in Fort Haight and Fort Faroth. Once you have both halves of the medallion, go to the northern part of the Liurnia region which is north of Limgrave, and ride the Grand Lift of Dectus. This will activate the waygates outside of Redmane Castle in the Caelid region. Use the waygate outside of Redmane Castle to reach the Chamber Outside the Plaza Site of Grace. Proceed with the Radahn Festival and defeat Radahn. Afterward, a star will crash down in the Mistwood area.

Go to the area west of Fort Haight to find a massive hole in the ground. Take the path down into the hole to reach Nokron, Eternal City. Proceed along the path until you reach the courtyard with the pavilion in the center. Head east to find a small graveyard with a few soldiers in it. The spirit ashes are in the graveyard. Be careful of the large number of soldiers that are within the area before the graveyard.