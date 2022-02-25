Where to find the Greatsword Colossal Sword in Elden Ring – Berserk Guts sword location

You can find quite a few giant two-handed swords hidden throughout Elden Ring’s massive open world. Some of these swords, dubbed Colossal Swords, are capable of dealing copious amounts of damage, but they also tend to be incredibly heavy. One of these swords, simply called the “Greatsword,” can be found near the Rotview Balcony Site of Grace, and fans of the long-running manga series Berserk might recognize it as being a near-identical copy of Berserk protagonist Guts’ sword.

To find the sword, first go to the Rotview Balcony Site of Grace, which is located northeast of Summonwater Village, and east of the Smoldering Church. If you look at the map, you should see a road near the site that leads east before curving down south. The sword is on this road; we’ve marked its location on the map below:

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you continue down this road, you’ll encounter a swarm of seemingly undead folk who you can easily run past; they won’t bother you if you dash by them. Eventually, you’ll come to a carriage guarded by some giant beasts who are having themselves a feast. On the back of this carriage is a container housing the Greatsword.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You don’t necessarily have to defeat the surrounding foes to obtain the sword. If you’re feeling risky, you can make a mad dash for the back of the carriage to open it instead of fighting your way through. However, be aware that the latter method carries a high risk. Enemies will spot you, so be ready to run both while approaching the carriage, and after claiming your treasure.

The Greatsword itself is fairly heavy, requiring 31 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield. As stated before, it bears a strong resemblance to Guts’ sword from Berserk. The long-running manga series is an iconic work of dark fantasy fiction that has previously influenced prior FromSoftware titles, namely Dark Souls. Berserk author Kentaro Miura died in 2021, which has led some Berserk fans to believe that Elden Ring’s familiar-looking sword could be FromSoftware’s way of honoring the late author.