Where to find the Greedy Marker in Roblox Find the Markers

With its varied and intricate maps, a slew of secrets waiting to be found, and the old-fashioned scavenger hunt feel, the Roblox experience Find the Marker has players fascinated. Many markers are very difficult to find, such as the Zen Marker, while others seem to hide well enough in plain sight, such as the Greedy Marker.

The Greedy Marker is the only marker that can be found in the Roblox experience Find the Markers without moving a step after spawning in in the gazebo. Players seeking this marker should instead delve into their menus at the bottom of their screen.

In the bottom of the experience, a small horizontal menu is visible. The second button from the left allows players to donate Robux to the developers of Find the Markers. At the bottom left of the window, a small green marker is found leaning against the menu. Click the marker to find the Greedy Marker.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players do not actually need to donate to find this marker: visiting the donation screen and clicking the marker in the bottom left will suffice to claim this one. To close this window, click the donate button on the bottom once more. Effectively, this marker becomes the easiest to grab while being one of the most well-hidden objects in the title.